Bumper attraction at ice stadium

    There was bumper-to-bumper action at the Dunedin Ice Stadium this week as it welcomed new dodgem cars to the centre.

    Manager Paris Heyd was "excited" to introduce the colourful vehicles.

    He believed the cars were only the second group in existence in New Zealand. The others are in Queenstown.

    The additions to the facility followed requests from the public.

    Friends Eva Lloyd and Jack McKnight, both of Dunedin, had a go in the bumper cars at the Dunedin Ice Stadium yesterday. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

    "We had a lot of people who had been to the Queenstown rink and really wanted us to get the bumper cars down here.

    "So it’s been nice to get it all up and running in time for Christmas."

    The new ride opened to the public last week.

    The cars are manoeuvred by two joysticks, allowing them to move forwards and backwards.

    Dunedin local Rebecca McKeever said her children loved the new feature and described it as the "talk of the parent community".

    "Everyone has been talking about it, so we were all really excited to come out and try it out."

    The bumper cars will run until January.

    Mr Heyd said dodgem tickets had sold out on the opening days.

    "We’ve had really good feedback. People have been loving it and you see a lot of the kids laughing and screaming."

