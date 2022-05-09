Monday, 9 May 2022

Burnout driver could face charges after crash

    By Oscar Francis
    Police have traction on a driver of a car seen doing burnouts before crashing into a ditch late last week.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police had spoken to the 20-year-old driver of a car which was observed performing burnouts before it crashed into a ditch in Church Hill Rd in Green Island on Friday afternoon.

    No-one was injured, investigations were ongoing and charges for sustained loss of traction were a possibility, Snr Sgt Bond said.

     

