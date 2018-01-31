Burnside fire: What you need to know

THE BLAZE

As of 9pm some crews were being stood down, but six fire crews would be stationed at strategic locations overnight to fight hot spots and flare-ups.

Helicopters would keep working as long as it remained safe, Mr Geddes said.

It was too early to say what might have caused the blaze, but a fire investigator had been called.

Mr Geddes said firefighters were "up against it'' because of spot fires, and the way the fire was travelling.

However, the fire was under control.

No-one has been injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire was unkown.

EVACUATIONS AND WELFARE CENTRE

About 100 homes had been evacuated and some residents were being put up in hotels and motels. Pets were also being provided accomdation at dog kennels and catteries.

A welfare centre was set up at the St Clair Golf Club, Isadore Rd, for those displaced by the fire.

Residents in Morton St, Mary St and Mulford St have been asked to leave their homes until further notice.

Police have also suggested people living in the Samson Rd and Emerson St areas consider evacuating.

At an evacuation centre at the St Clair Golf Club shortly after 8pm, about 50 people gathered from properties near the fire.

A Red Cross welfare support truck was at the scene.

People spoken to by the Otago Daily Times said they were unsure what was happening, and were waiting to hear from authorities what they should do next.

The golf club facilities were open to the evacuees, but there were no facilities for staying overnight.

ROAD CLOSURES

The Southern Motorway is closed.

Blackhead Rd has high volumes of traffic using it as a diversion due to the fire.

Police would ask motorists to consider using Three Mile Hill as an alternative.

Cordons were also set-up in other areas including, McLeods Rd, Kaikorai Valley Rd, and Main South Rd.

THE WEATHER

Rain is not expected to start falling until midnight.

Temperatures across Dunedin have just dropped below 30degC for the first time since late morning.

However, a fresh northwesterly wind, gusting to around 40kmh, is still blowing and the air remains very dry, with humidity as low as 20%.