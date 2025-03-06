Bus hub accused 'has nightmares' about victim's death

The defendant stands in the dock on the first day of the trial. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A teenager accused of murder says he was swinging a knife “wildly” at his victim in a bid to drive him away.

The defendant, who has name suppression, told the High Court at Dunedin today that he never intended to hurt 16-year-old Enere Taana-McLaren during the incident at the bus up on May 23.

He also described his mindset in the moment, a few hours later, he discovered the victim had died.

“I broke down. I felt like I never felt before. It was the most unexpected thing. I couldn’t believe that I’m the one that took his life,” he said.

“I consistently have nightmares about Enere’s death and it keeps rewinding in my mind.”

This morning the teen continued recounting his version of events for the jury.

When he got off the bus, he walked past Enere, whom he said he had never met - “some random standing there”.

The court heard the defendant was wearing black and blue socks with melting smiley faces, pulled almost up to his knees.

He said Enere told him to pull them down and called him “b.... boy”.

When the victim allegedly called him a “sackless c...” and threatened to “smash” him, the defendant said he stopped walking away.

“I turned around to make him think I’m tough and I’m not scared of him,” the teenager told the jury.

“If they perceive that I’m tough they’re not going to want to bully me.”

Flowers where Enere Taana-McLaren (inset) was fatally stabbed at the Dunedin Bus Hub in Great King St. Photo: Peter McIntosh

He said he asked Enere: “I don’t know you, what’s your problem with me?”

The defendant said it appeared the Trinity College student was limbering up for a fight, prompting him to take several steps backwards.

“I was pretty frightened. I was pretty anxious, nervous. I was shaken because it was unexpected,” he said.

He told the court he removed a shoulder bag to reluctantly prepare for a fist fight but Enere asked him what was inside it.

When the defendant informed him he had a knife, he described how the victim repeated “get it out, you won’t use it”.

The teen referred to a previous incident when he had brandished a weapon and the boy who confronted him had walked away.

“Enere didn’t budge. He was still standing there,” the defendant said.

"I started running towards him with the knife, swinging wildly . . . it was just after [Enere’s] kick that the knife penetrated his stomach.

“I immediately let go of the knife and it flew out of him.”

The defendant said he retreated to a discount store further down the road but was transfixed by the injured victim.

“I felt horrible that I stabbed him, and in that moment when I saw him fall down, it hit me that I seriously wounded him,” he said.

“My vision was zoomed in to that wound.”

Yesterday the defendant described being bullied at primary and high school and said an incident in August 2023 drastically changed his outlook.

He said was approached by a group of boys who stole his snacks, beat him up and choked him until he blacked out.

One of the group, he said, was “flicking a pocket knife back and forth”.

Crown prosecutor Robin Bates, in cross-examination today, suggested the black-out had not been mentioned by the defendant in two police interviews.

“You’re now trying to make this incident a lot more serious than it actually was,” he suggested.

The defendant denied that was the case and said in the following three months, he became more reclusive.

“I had stayed in my room, I didn’t want to go out and socialise because I was afraid that I would get smashed over and that I would get jumped,” he told the jury.

When the defendant did venture out, he said he would take a knife from his parents’ kitchen.

“I started using more slang and started walking with confidence,” he said.

“I wanted others to see me as tough so they wouldn't want to bully me or have problems with me.”

More often, the teenager said, he would carry a butter knife rather than the 31cm kitchen knife that was used to kill Enere.

Cross-examination of the defendant continues this afternoon.