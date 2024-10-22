Bus hub security provider changing

The Dunedin bus hub. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The contract for security at Dunedin’s bus hub has been awarded to a new provider — First Security.

Otago Regional Council transport manager Lorraine Cheyne said yesterday staffing levels and hours would remain the same as when Allied Security provided the service.

First Security guards, in place from November 1, would receive specialist training, including de-escalation training — particularly in relation to youth — as well as customer service and first aid, Ms Cheyne said.

"We were impressed with the quality of First Security’s offer of services," she said.

"We look forward to working with them, the NZ Police and other parties to the Central City Advisory Group to provide continued and improved safety and security on and around the Orbus Dunedin bus services."

The advisory group was set up after security at the Great King St bus hub was dragged into the spotlight in the wake of the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Enere McLaren-Taana on May 23.

Allied Security guards patrolling the bus hub immediately after the fatality were spat on, kicked and harassed, documents released by the Dunedin City Council showed.

Weeks after the incident, ORC strategy and customer general manager Amanda Vercoe said the regional council-funded security services at the bus hub were implemented as a trial extension of existing security services funded by the city council.

Before Enere’s death, a permanent contract had been due to be tendered from July 1, to align with the financial year, Mrs Vercoe said.

However, due to the desirability of maintaining continuity of the security services’ presence following the stabbing, the contract with Allied was extended until the end of this month.

Ms Cheyne said yesterday security guards would be required to undergo regular refresher training.

She said under the new contract guards would be trained to adhere to the Security Services in New Zealand: Good Practice Guidelines and would receive "public transport network" training by the council.

Allied Security Otago manager Russ Whitaker declined to comment yesterday.

The 13-year-old accused of murder in the fatal stabbing appeared in the High Court at Christchurch yesterday for a pre-trial hearing.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The trial is set down for February next year.