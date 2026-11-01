SUBSCRIBERDunedinCall for government to step up and protect NZ’s cultural heritageDunedin Public Art Gallery, Toitū Otago Settlers Museum, Lan Yuan and Olveston Historic Home director Cam McCracken has called for the next coalition government to commit to long-term cross-party action that will provide a sustainable funding model to protect New Zealand’s cultural heritage. PHOTO: Gregor RichardsonJohn LewisSunday, November 1, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO