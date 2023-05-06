Clark heading for university governance job

David Clark is leaving Wellington’s Beehive to take up residence in an equally recognisable building — the University of Otago registry building.

The Labour MP has been appointed as the university’s new registrar and secretary to the council, and will start in October.

Dr Clark has been an MP since 2011, and between 2017 and February this year, he held cabinet positions including minister of health, associate minister of finance, minister for the digital economy and communications, minister of commerce and consumer affairs and minister for state-owned enterprises.

Before that he held positions in the Treasury, the Department of Internal Affairs and had governance appointments in the not-for-profit sector, including the Otago Community Trust.

Dr Clark spent 11 years studying at the university and was the Selwyn College warden from 2008 to 2011.

"Reconnecting with the University of Otago feels very much like a homecoming," he said.

He will be responsible for governance through the university council and its committees; student appeals to the appeals board; statutes, regulations and policy; corporate records; copyright, mediation services; co-ordination of Official Information Act requests and privacy.

Acting vice-chancellor Prof Helen Nicholson said she was pleased to have Dr Clark’s "wealth of experience" joining the university in the "pivotal" role.

"His knowledge of campus life, as well as organisational and governance matters, will be of benefit to us all."

She said he would take over from acting registrar Mayhaka Mendis, who had taken on the new role of general counsel.

Ms Mendis will provide legal guidance and advice to the university.

The university has also appointed Brian Trott as chief financial officer.

He was formerly the executive director and chief financial officer of Universal College of Learning Te Pūkenga, in Palmerston North, and will take up the role on June 6.

"I thrive on challenges and view the university’s current situation as a unique opportunity to make a difference," he said.

Prof Nicholson acknowledged Mr Trott was joining Otago during "a difficult financial period", and believed he was bringing a wealth of experience to the role which would "fare us well".

Mr Trott replaces Sharon Van Turnhout, who announced her retirement in October 2022.

