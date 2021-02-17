First O Week gig postponed over Covid uncertainty

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Following the Covid-19 community transmission cases in Auckland, and Dunedin's Level 2 restrictions the University of Otago O Week organisers called off an R17 drum and bass gig at Union Hall which was set for Saturday.
Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) orientation organisers posted on social media yesterday a new date for the show would be announced in the coming weeks.
"Due to current government Level 2 restrictions and the uncertainty of when we will return to Level 1, OUSA has made the hard decision to postpone the upcoming OrienTaster: The Upbeats featuring Tali and Alix Perez event at Union Hall, this Saturday."
Organisers are also encouraging gig-goers to scan in at any Orientation gigs coming up.