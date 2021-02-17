Wednesday, 17 February 2021

2.50 pm

First O Week gig postponed over Covid uncertainty

    By Hamish MacLean
    Photo: File / Getty Images
    Organisers are also encouraging gig-goers to scan in at any Orientation gigs coming up. Photo: File / Getty Images
    The first event of this year's O Week has been postponed amid the uncertainty surrounding Alert Levels in Dunedin.

    Following the Covid-19 community transmission cases in Auckland, and Dunedin's Level 2 restrictions the University of Otago O Week organisers called off an R17 drum and bass gig at Union Hall which was set for Saturday.

    Otago University Students' Association (OUSA) orientation organisers posted on social media yesterday a new date for the show would be announced in the coming weeks.

    "Due to current government Level 2 restrictions and the uncertainty of when we will return to Level 1, OUSA has made the hard decision to postpone the upcoming OrienTaster: The Upbeats featuring Tali and Alix Perez event at Union Hall, this Saturday."

    Organisers are also encouraging gig-goers to scan in at any Orientation gigs coming up.

