Kea headed for the hills to avoid people - Otago study

A kea near Queenstown. Photo: RNZ

The world's only mountain parrot adapted over time so that it could steer clear of people, a study has found.

​The University of Otago study analysed whole genome DNA data of kea and kākā, to identify genomic distinctions behind their unique habitat selection.

It was found kea are not "alpine specialist" - rather they have adapted to an open habitat at high altitudes to retreat from human disturbance.

Department of anatomy associate professor and study co-author Michael Knapp questioned where the native birds may end up in the wake of global warming.

"If kea use the alpine zone as a retreat from human activity, then what other options do they have if the alpine zone disappears? Will they increase their use of forest habitat, potentially increasing competition with kākā?"

Demographic histories of kea and kākā were reconstructed to assess their responses to changes of habitat and Ice Age climate, to predict responses to a warming environment.

Kākā habitats expanded during interglacial periods and they experienced a varied population, reaching high numbers under optimal conditions.

Glacial periods were synonymous with a broadened kea habitat in which their small population size was maintained.

Lead author Denise Martini said they had barely scratched the surface of the scientific discoveries kākā and kea evolution hold.

"Unfortunately, when it comes to conservation decisions we are often forced to invest in short-term 'emergency' solutions, and it is rare for researchers and conservation practitioners to have the opportunity to really look into prospects for the long-term survival of a species."

The researchers hope studying the responses of alpine species to a warming environment - on a molecular level - will influence better informed conservation efforts.