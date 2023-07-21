New rules for med students

The University of Otago medical school. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Medical students will soon have to follow a new informed consent process before working with patients while on clinical placements.

The new informed consent statement was reviewed and rewritten by University of Auckland medical and health sciences Prof Warwick Bagg and University of Otago Bioethics Centre lecturer Dr Simon Walker, with input from chief medical officers, the health and disability commissioner, the Medical Council of New Zealand, the New Zealand Medical Students’ Association and the Council of Medical Colleges.

Prof Bagg said the document would replace the present one which was introduced in 2015.

Since 2020, feedback on the 2015 document suggested patient consent to student involvement in care was substandard at times, and an update was needed.

"Senior leaders of Aotearoa New Zealand’s two medical schools met to discuss these challenges and reflect on ways they could be addressed," he said.

"The updated consensus statement — which importantly incorporates a te ao Māori world view — is the result."

He said the statement affirmed proper consent processes were essential to culturally safe and Tiriti-informed care, described responsibilities of institutions and individuals, clarified the level of information that should be provided and the processes that should be followed across the range of contexts in which students learn.

Dr Walker said the new statement did not introduce major changes to policy, but it would provide pragmatic guidance for busy clinical settings and uphold the rights and safety of patients.

"We have clarified the levels of responsibilities, from the institution to the clinical teacher to the student."

He said in the past, there was confusion about the level of specified consent required for particular kinds of student involvement. This had also been addressed.

