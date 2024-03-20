Weka wanders into student flat

A weka has wandered into a student flat in Dunedin this afternoon after earlier being seen on the University of Otago campus.

Max Williamson told the Otago Daily Times the bird had been hanging around their flat near campus for most of the afternoon.

Known more for their varied diet than an appetite for higher learning, the weka was first spotted on the university campus.

A photo sent in by an ODT reader was confirmed as a weka by the Department of Conservation (Doc) this afternoon.

Doc supervisor Jim Watts said the department had received several reports of a weka roaming near the Otago University campus since Friday.

However, the reason for its presence in the area was unknown.

"There are no known weka populations in or around Dunedin, with the nearest populations found in Canterbury and Wānaka, however historically weka were known to live in the region.

"It’s not known how the weka may have come to be on campus, but it does appear to be in good condition.

"Doc will monitor the situation over the coming days."

He said weka were a protected species and it was an offense to disturb or harass the birds.

A weka spotted in Dunedin on the University of Otago campus. Photo: Noel Jhinku

People were advised to keep their distance, keep pets under control, and not to feed it.

New Zealand Birds Online call weka "one of New Zealand's iconic large flightless birds" and said the birds often approach people closely.

"Weka are omnivorous, and are both scavengers and predators," it said. "They consume a wide variety of fruit and invertebrates, also eggs, lizards, small mammals and birds, and carrion.

"They have been recorded killing animals as large and tough as stoats , Norway rats, and Westland petrels."

Noel Jhinku, who sent the photo to the ODT, said it was the first time he had seen one in Dunedin.

Anyone with information on how the bird ended up in the area is asked to call 0800 DOC HOT.