World-class: Otago Uni hospitality, tourism ranked 23rd

    Teaching of hospitality and tourism management at the University of Otago has been ranked 23rd out of 300 institutions around the world, a recently released academic ranking of world universities shows.

    Tourism department head Prof Brent Lovelock said the high ranking also made it the best in New Zealand.

    The ranking was conducted by independent organisation Shanghai Ranking Consultancy, based on subjects in 2022.

    Prof Lovelock said he had been with the University of Otago for 22 years and was glad to see it receiving recognition for all its efforts.

    "The process for evaluating higher education intelligence is transparent, rigorous and impartial, which gives weight to this ranking.

    "We look forward to celebrating this and using it to fuel our desire to continue being the best learning environment we can be."

    Pro-vice-chancellor and Otago Business School dean Prof Robin Gauld said the wider Otago Business School was elated.

    "The department of tourism is a significant part of the university, actively reimagining and reinventing how that sector might operate into the future, and so we are glad to see it get hard-earned and well-deserved credit."

    The university’s dentistry and oral sciences also placed in the top 75, while public health and food science and technology made the top 100.

     

