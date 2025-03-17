Car crashes after all four wheels fly off

A Dunedin teenager who was asked to take a man forbidden from driving to the dairy got more than he bargained for when all four wheels flew off mid-drive.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Brighton Rd, Brighton at 8pm on Friday after a vehicle’s wheels fell off in the middle of the road, causing a crash.

A 29-year-old man who owned the car spent his Friday changing all four of the vehicle’s tyres, before asking a 16-year-old associate to drive him to the nearby dairy as he was forbidden from driving.

The pair headed off, and while driving down Brighton Rd, the front left tyre flew off the vehicle.

This caused the driver to veer to the left.

Suddenly, the front right tyre fell off next, causing the vehicle to start aggressively spinning in the middle of the road.

While spinning, the back two tyres went next.

The vehicle continued to spin until it collided with a power pole and airbags were deployed.

The 16-year-old did not hold any licence.

No alcohol was involved in the incident and there were no injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

"This is a reminder that if you're changing tyres on your car to ensure that they're correctly fitted," he said.

