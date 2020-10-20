Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Car crosses centre line causing head-on crash

    By Molly Houseman
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Two cars collided head-on after one of the vehicles crossed the centre line in Dunedin yesterday.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Lachlan Ave and Warrender St, about 3pm.

    ‘‘The offending vehicle was travelling down the hill on Lachlan Ave, crossed the centre line and collided head on with the other vehicle driving up the hill.’’

    The conditions were poor and the road was wet,  he said.

    No one was injured. 

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg