Car crosses centre line causing head-on crash

Two cars collided head-on after one of the vehicles crossed the centre line in Dunedin yesterday.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Lachlan Ave and Warrender St, about 3pm.

‘‘The offending vehicle was travelling down the hill on Lachlan Ave, crossed the centre line and collided head on with the other vehicle driving up the hill.’’

The conditions were poor and the road was wet, he said.

No one was injured.