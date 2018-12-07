Car explodes on busy morning for Dunedin firefighters

Dunedin firefighters have been kept busy this morning after being called to a house fire in Kaikorai Valley and a car which exploded into flames in Mosgiel.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said firefighters were called to both fires about the same time.

The car fire was in Ashton St and firefighters were on the scene extinguishing it as of just before 11am.

A witness said the car repeatedly exploded as it went up in flames after a man drove the Toyota hatchback into a driveway.

A neighbour said he called 111 after seeing the thick black smoke as the car was engulfed in flames.

care_fire_1.jpg A car exploded in Mosgiel this morning. Photo: George Block

The neighbour said it took crews around 20 minutes to arrive.

It appears no-one was injured.

A senior firefighter at the scene said the blaze was not suspicious and a mechanical fault was suspected to be the cause.

The house sustained some minor damage to the guttering, but was otherwise unaffected.

Three appliances were at the scene and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze.

The Fenz spokeswoman the same time firefighters were battling a small blaze at a house in Anne St.

It was believed the house fire was caused by an electrical switchboard.