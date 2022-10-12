Car fire at workshop in Palmerston

Crews from four stations were called to a car fire in Palmerston last night.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Alex Norris said they were alerted to the incident about 7.10pm.

The car had been in a workshop at a commercial premises, but he could not confirm where, he said.

The fire had been substantial, and crews from Palmerston, Waikouaiti, Waitati and Dunedin Central attended.

The fire was quickly put out.