Police are investigating the remains of car that was found “smouldering” on the side of a Dunedin road in the early hours of the morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said they were alerted to the car fire at the corner of Jeffcoates and Old Brighton Rds about 2.40am on Monday.

Crews from Lookout Point and Mosgiel responded, “finding a burnt-out car that was still smouldering and embers under a nearby pine tree”.

The fire was extinguished by 3.38am, the spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said a scene guard was in place overnight so officers could examine the car later that morning.

Inquiries were ongoing.

Report: tim scott/Photo: peter mcintosh