Car hits cyclist in central Dunedin

St John ambulance staff treat a person in Queens Gardens. Photo: Staphen Jaquiery

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries after a collision with a car in Dunedin this morning.

The 39-year-old woman was biking north in Queens Gardens (SH1 heading north) with her husband this morning when she was hit by the vehicle.

A police spokesman said they were called the incident at 8.20am.

The driver of the car, also female, was visibly upset as St John treated the woman on the street for about 25 minutes.

The injured woman's husband said it seemed she was going to be OK.

"It's just one of those things. I don't remember if the driver was indicating or not, maybe she just didn't see us."

The driver was "pretty upset", he said.

The injured woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital ED.

There were two police cars and an ambulance at the scene and the road was down to one lane.