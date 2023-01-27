Car keys snatched from Dunedin woman six times over limit

Photo: ODT Files

A concerned motorist pulled up next to a drunk driver who had been swerving across the road in St Kilda and snatched the keys from the ignition.

The 56-year-old woman recorded a breath alcohol reading of more than six times the legal limit.

She was stopped by another driver who noticed her swerving and almost crashing multiple times on Rona St yesterday afternoon.

The motorist "had observed the driver's behaviour and followed her for a few blocks. When they had the opportunity they pulled up next to them and pulled the keys out," Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The woman recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1613mcg and will appear in court, Senior Sergeant Bond said.

"A reading of 1613 is extremely high, and a concern as it happened in the early afternoon, and the driver was driving through a built up residential area."

The breath alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath. The limit for drivers under 20 years old is zero.