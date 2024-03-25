Car rolls after avoiding camper van

A teen driver swerved to avoid a camper van on the wrong side of the road and ended up on its roof, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 17-year-old was driving in Highcliff Rd on Friday afternoon when he was confronted by a camper van heading towards him in the wrong lane.

He swerved to avoid it, crashed through a stone barrier and the car came to a rest upside down.

The teenager did not need medical treatment, he said.

Police were making enquiries to identify the driver of the camper van.