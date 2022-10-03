Card from Queen icing on cake

Elsie Herriott cherishes her 100th birthday card — one of the last sent by the late Queen Elizabeth II — and hot chocolates. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Just one question has been on Elsie Herriott’s mind in the build-up to her 100th birthday this week — which royal will she get her celebratory card and letter from?

The Montecillo resident was delighted yesterday when it turned out she was one of the last in the world to receive a card from the late Queen Elizabeth II, rather than the newly crowned King Charles III.

"I didn’t know what sort of card I would get.

"It’s lovely. I’m pleased it’s from Elizabeth. I much prefer her."

She was doubly pleased because it matched the one she and her late husband Syd Herriott received for their 60th wedding anniversary.

"I’ve got the complete set now," she joked.

Mrs Herriott (nee Nicholl) was born in Wyndham and later became a nurse.

She worked at Southland Hospital in Invercargill during World War 2, before going on to become assistant matron at Invercargill’s Peacehaven Retirement Village and then matron at Timaru’s Margaret Wilson Home.

She swears hot chocolate was what got her through her long nursing career and to her milestone as a centenarian.

Officially, her birthday is not until Wednesday, but at her celebrations in Dunedin yesterday, it was her morning hot chockie that kept her chipper and "sparking on all cylinders" during the festivities.

"I put sugar in it too, which makes it even better."

Asked how it felt to see all the different generations of her family celebrating at her party, she simply said: "Frightening".

"I started all of this.

"I’ve got three boys and three girls. I think there’s 11 grandchildren and I’ve lost count of the great-grandchildren — no idea.

"I think there’s quite a few great-great-grandchildren here too."

Son Phil Herriott said it was fantastic to see his mother reach 100, still sharp as a tack and enjoying life.

"It’s awesome. It means there’s a lot of longevity and I might get that too.

"She’s now looking forward to my brother’s 70th birthday next April, so it’s not like she’s looking to switch off now that she’s reached 100.

"She keeps very active.

"She loves going out for rides in the car, she still knits and does jigsaw puzzles, and comes up home every weekend for a Sunday roast — and of course a hot chocolate — she’s a big fan of that."