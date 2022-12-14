Care home resident dies after being hit by LPG truck

A resident at a Dunedin care home has died after being run over by an LPG delivery truck, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Middleton Rd about 12.15pm yesterday.

A truck delivering gas to a commerical premises had reversed out, driving over a 62-year-old occupant of the St Clair Park Residential Centre.

CPR and first aid was commenced, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

WorkSafe had been notified and investigations were ongoing.

Emergency services at the scene of the accident. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Yesterday afternoon, road cones could be seen blocking off a Genesis Energy LPG truck outside the care home.

Genesis Energy external communications manager Estelle Sarney said the company was ‘‘saddened to hear of a fatality at the site of one of our commercial customers.’’

‘‘We are not in a position to comment while the incident is being investigated,’’ Ms Sarney said.

The incident had been referred to the coroner and criminal charges could not be ruled out, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

