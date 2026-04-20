Careless driver hits pedestrian near Hyde St party

The crash happened on Leith St. Photo: Google Maps

A Dunedin driver has been charged with careless driving after he crashed into a pedestrian while travelling too fast through the student quarter during the Hyde St party.

Police received multiple calls about the man after witnesses described his actions as "hitting pedestrians" while speeding through Leith St at 1pm on Saturday.

The incident occurred one street over from where the annual Hyde St party was being held, Acting Senior Sergeant Iain Notman said.

Investigations revealed the man had not run down pedestrians in the street, but instead attempted to swerve to avoid a pedestrian in the road, and in doing so accidentally hit another pedestrian.

The road at the time had many pedestrians on it due to the party one street over.

Snr Sgt Notman said while it was "not as sinister" as what was reported to police, he was still charged with careless driving as the man was not driving to the conditions.

Nobody was injured in the crash, he said.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz