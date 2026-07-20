Selwyn councillor announces bid to be MP

Elizabeth Mundt

A Selwyn councillor is making a bid to be the district's next MP.

Ellesmere Ward district councillor Elizabeth Mundt has been confirmed as New Zealand First's candidate for the November 7 General Election.

The second term councillor has been absent from district council meetings since June after sustaining a serious concussion while horse riding on her property.

Selwyn Mayor Lydia Gliddon was only told about Mundt's plans to run for the party just before noon on Saturday, the day prior to being announced at NZ First's conference.

"Selwyn District Council will remain politically neutral and sitting elected members are expected to keep their Council role clearly separate from any campaign activity," Gliddon said.

"We are seeking advice on the relevant protocols and legal settings before commenting further on possible implications.

"Our priority is to protect public confidence, maintain political neutrality, and give the community accurate information once the legal position has been confirmed."

Mundt has previously been linked to Voices for Freedom and her campaign manager Leslie McAuley-Bryant is involved in running Concerned Ratepayers Canterbury.

Mundt has been approached for comment.

Mundt is one of seven candidates looking to break the National Party stronghold in Selwyn and current MP Nicola Grigg who is seeking her third term.

Also, standing is current Environment Canterbury councillor Nick Moody for Labour, Act candidate Iain Murray, Greens candidate Alma De Anda, Opportunity Party candidate Adrian Mee, Alliance Party candidate Jesse Luke, and independent Zoran Rakovic.