Monday, 19 April 2021

Cars collide on SH1 south of Dunedin

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A car on its side on SH1 about halfway between Milton and Waihola at about 6.45pm tonight. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson
    A car on its side on SH1 about halfway between Milton and Waihola at about 6.45pm tonight. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson
    No-one was seriously hurt when two cars collided on State Highway 1, about half way between Milton and Waihola about 6.20pm, police said.

    One person with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance, and it was not immediately clear if anyone else had also been injured, a police spokeswoman said.

    However, no-one had been seriously injured, she said.

    One car ended up on its side, blocking the north-bound lane and the other vehicle went into a ditch, near the intersection of Phosphate Rd and State Highway 1.

    The highway was reduced to one lane, and was fully reopened shortly after 7.30pm, she said.

    john.gibb@odt.co.nz

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter