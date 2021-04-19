Cars collide on SH1 south of Dunedin

A car on its side on SH1 about halfway between Milton and Waihola at about 6.45pm tonight. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson

No-one was seriously hurt when two cars collided on State Highway 1, about half way between Milton and Waihola about 6.20pm, police said.

One person with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance, and it was not immediately clear if anyone else had also been injured, a police spokeswoman said.

However, no-one had been seriously injured, she said.

One car ended up on its side, blocking the north-bound lane and the other vehicle went into a ditch, near the intersection of Phosphate Rd and State Highway 1.

The highway was reduced to one lane, and was fully reopened shortly after 7.30pm, she said.

