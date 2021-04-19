Cars collide on SH1 south of Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person with moderate injuries was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance, and it was not immediately clear if anyone else had also been injured, a police spokeswoman said.
However, no-one had been seriously injured, she said.
One car ended up on its side, blocking the north-bound lane and the other vehicle went into a ditch, near the intersection of Phosphate Rd and State Highway 1.
The highway was reduced to one lane, and was fully reopened shortly after 7.30pm, she said.