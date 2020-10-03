Saturday, 3 October 2020

Cars end up on train track after crash

    By John Lewis
    A recovery truck removes one of the vehicles involved in a crash south of Mosgiel today. Photo: Christine O'Connor
    Two vehicles had to be removed from the railway line south of Mosgiel, after they collided at the intersection of Riccarton Rd West and Gladstone Rd South.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about noon. No-one was injured.

    Following the collision, the two vehicles ended up on the nearby railway line and had to be moved.

    ‘‘We notified KiwiRail but there wasn’t any train involved and the tracks were cleared.

    ‘‘And we notified the [Dunedin City Council] because some oil was spilt on the road.’’

    Contractors were sent to clean it up, she said.

    Earlier in the day, police attended another crash on the corner of Tyne St and Carlyle Rd, in Mosgiel about 9.30am.

    No-one was injured in that incident either, she said.
     

