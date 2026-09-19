At least one person is seriously injured after a massive student party on Castle St this morning got out of hand, the Otago Daily Times understands.

At least 400 students were celebrating "school reunion" day on Sunday morning, where they dress up in their old school uniforms, and play a variety of drinking games.

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Glass was shattered everywhere and there was the presence of Campus Watch, the police and Hato Hone St John Ambulance services.

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the event and were monitoring it.

The ODT understands at least one person had to be carried away from a flat with a head injury.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson confirmed one person suffered serious injuries and they were taken to Dunedin Hospital.

It comes less than a week after a coroner’s report into the death of a 20-year-old Otago University student at a party in 2023.

The report highlighted the dangers of a binge drinking culture among students of the university.

— More to come . . .