Cemetery roses respond to nurture

Convener Fran Rawling said there was a collection of about 1300 roses which were pruned and shaped earlier this week.
The group held a working bee monthly, along with extra sessions in the winter for planting.
Ms Rawling said most of the poisoned roses were found and were now "looking pretty good" after a lot of fertiliser and careful pruning.
Many of the roses were very rare, which was why the group kept a mother plant of each type from which to propagate.