Friday, 27 November 2020

Charges after driver incident in roadworks area

    By John Gibb
    A 28-year-old man is facing five charges, including assaulting police, after he was spotted speeding and tailgating in a roadworks area in Portobello Rd, Dunedin.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police stopped the car near Doon St, about 11.20am on Wednesday.

    The man was charged with drink-driving and also faces three assault charges, involving assault on police officers, and one of wilful damage, after he allegedly kicked a police car door.

    He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on December 1.

     

