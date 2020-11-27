Charges after driver incident in roadworks area

A 28-year-old man is facing five charges, including assaulting police, after he was spotted speeding and tailgating in a roadworks area in Portobello Rd, Dunedin.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police stopped the car near Doon St, about 11.20am on Wednesday.

The man was charged with drink-driving and also faces three assault charges, involving assault on police officers, and one of wilful damage, after he allegedly kicked a police car door.

He is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on December 1.