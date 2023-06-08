Charges loom over South Dunedin crash

A person had to be freed from their vehicle after a two-car crash in South Dunedin this afternoon. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Dunedin police are waiting to see how a crash victim recovers before charging an alleged 19-year-old drink-driver, following a major crash in South Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said two cars collided at the intersection of Melbourne St and Atkinson St, about 4.45pm, after one pulled out from a compulsory stop sign and failed to give way.

‘‘The driver of that vehicle is a 19-year-old male who was under the influence of alcohol and blew 532mcg.’’

The occupant of the other car was trapped in his vehicle for quite some time and had to be cut out before being taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

‘‘So we’re waiting to see how badly he’s injured before we charge the 19-year-old, but at the very least he will be charged with drink-driving.’’

He was one of several drink drivers nabbed by Dunedin Police overnight.

A 40-year-old woman was stopped at a police checkpoint in South Rd, near the Southern Cemetery in South Dunedin at 9.10pm.

‘‘She advised police she had only drunk one jug of beer.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said the woman recorded a breath-alcohol level of 836mcg.

‘‘She had her driver's licence suspended and was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.’’

Soon after, at 9.25pm, Police stopped a 34-year-old woman in Rona St, on her way home from a pub.

‘‘After having two beers she blew 358mcg, so she was issued an infringement notice.’’

Snr Sgt Bond reminded drivers that police could be anywhere, at any time.

