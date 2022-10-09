Chopper called in to help battle blaze

A fire in a gully above Waitati. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

A helicopter has been called in to help fight a vegetation fire threatening a property in a gully above Waitati.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it had been called to a vegetation fire on Mt Cargill Rd, in the vicinity of Blueskin Rd.

Eight crews from Waitati, Palmerston and Waikouaiti stations had been called to the scene, and a helicopter was also on its way.

There was information to suggest a property was threatened by the fire and crews were working to protect it the spokesman said.

An Otago Daily Times photographer said the fire was burning at the bottom of a gully and did not appear to be immediately threatening any nearby properties.

Smoke from a seperate blaze, believed to be a controlled burn, was visible from central Dunedin.