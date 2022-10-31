Climbing teens spark graffiti concerns

A group of teenagers received a talking to from police after scaling a bank and causing concern that Dunedin’s central city was being defaced by graffiti.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to the Kiwibank building in Moray Place about 4.30pm on Sunday.

It was reported that a group of youths were on the roof of the building and it was suspected they were engaging in graffiti.

When police arrived they spoke to the youths but found no evidence of graffiti happening, Snr Sgt Bond said.

