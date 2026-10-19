Vehicles navigate a winding stretch of Three Mile Hill Rd between Dunedin and Mosgiel, where the speed limit is proposed to reduce from 80kmh to 60kmh. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Vehicles navigate a winding stretch of Three Mile Hill Rd between Dunedin and Mosgiel, where the speed limit is proposed to reduce from 80kmh to 60kmh.

Dunedin City Council has opened public consultation on a speed reduction for a 1.82km section of the road.

The consultation also includes proposed speed reductions for John Wilson Ocean Dr and Kettle Park Rd (50kmh to 30kmh), McMaster Rd (100kmh to 60kmh) and Dalziel Rd (70kmh to either 50kmh or 60kmh).

Consultation closes on November 30.

More information is available on the council’s website.

Submissions will be considered by a hearings committee.

The final decision sits with councillors. — Allied Media