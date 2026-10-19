Queenstown police are moving into a recovery phase after failing to find missing woman Erika Rodrigues Coelho.

The 47-year-old Brazilian has not been seen or heard from since September 18.

Her rental car was found at Skippers Saddle on September 21. Police believe it was parked there sometime in the afternoon or evening of September 18.

Sergeant Terry Wood from Queenstown police on Tuesday morning said despite “massive” search efforts and inquiries they had not been able to find Erika, so police were moving to a recovery phase.

"We understand this is a difficult time for Erika's family and loved ones. Our thoughts are with them," he said in a statement.

Two specialist search dog teams from Christchurch and Blenheim have now been brought in to comb areas where Erika was believed most likely to have travelled.

"Officers are still looking for any information that can help locate Erika.

"Any detail might help investigators understand what happened or where Erika went."

Police asked anyone with has information to make a report over 105, by phone, or the online service.