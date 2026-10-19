Archer (15) has been missing since Sunday morning. Photos: Supplied / NZ Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old who has been reported missing in Dunedin.

In a social media post, police said Archer was last seen Sunday morning in the Brockville area.

"Police and Archer’s family have concerns for his welfare and would like to find him as soon as possible,” the post said.

He is believed to still be in the Dunedin area.

If you have seen Archer, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call 111 and reference 261019/1031.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

— Allied Media