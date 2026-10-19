Jason James Robert Eastley. Photo: Supplied / NZ Police

Invercargill Police are searching for 42-year-old Jason James Robert Eastley who escaped from police on Monday.

He was last seen between McQuarrie St and Vernon St and is wanted on theft related charges.

In a statement, police said he is likely to change his appearance, including wearing glasses.

They said he does not pose a risk to the public, but advised against approaching him.

Police encouraged anyone who sees him to call 111 and quote file number 261018/7754.

Information about his whereabouts can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers 0800 555 111.

— Allied Media