The University of Canterbury Students Association has apologised to a DJ duo who were booed during their set at the university’s Tea Party event on Saturday.

The Katayanagi Twins — Rain and China Katayanagi — said the audience started throwing items at them and booed them when a technical issue, which wasn’t their fault, disrupted their show.

In a video posted to social media, one of the sisters said they were supposed to play for an hour but only performed two songs in full before the music cut out.

The UCSA has since apologised for the technical issues and clarified it was the event’s fault and “not a reflection on the Katayanagi Twins”.

“We apologise to the Katayanagi Twins for the technical issues (which were entirely on us and are not a reflection on the Katayanagi Twins).”

UCSA also said it was “disappointing to have seen the booing and throwing of items from people in the crowd” in response to the issue.

“We don’t condone this behaviour towards artists,” it said.

“We want our artists to feel safe and have a great on-stage experience, especially when issues are not within their control.

“We apologise to the Katayanagi Twins for not protecting them during their set.”

UCSA also confirmed there would be “follow-up on crowd behaviour from the event”.

The twins described the experience as “rough” and “brutal”.

“They started chanting ‘DJ f*** off’.”

Katayanagi Twins added that they expect better behaviour from a crowd towards performers.

“Because it’s not our fault. We want you guys to have a good time, we want to have a good time.

“We also feel bad we didn’t get to play ... we need a redemption gig.”

The Katayanagi Twins had tried to switch a mixer they were using because it was overheating and the music kept cutting out.

“Some guy said it was the worst set that he’s ever seen,” one sister said.

“They didn’t understand that’s not our fault. They started throwing stuff at us.”

-Allied Media