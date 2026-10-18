An allegedly drunk Dunedin driver, who crashed into a parked vehicle after doing burnouts, ended up stuck in a ditch when a drift went wrong.

The crash occurred in Brighton Rd about 7.40pm on Friday.

Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said a 20-year-old man had been performing burnouts before he collided with a vehicle parked in the street.

“The driver then drifted back towards the other side of the road and went backwards down a ditch.”

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 569mcg.

The legal limit for an adult is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath, but for those aged under 20 it is zero.

The vehicle was impounded and the man forbidden to drive for 12 hours.

He was summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz