Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has pleaded not guilty to three charges of inciting racial disharmony.

The religious leader appeared in Auckland’s Manukau District Court on Monday in relation to videos and comments he shared on Facebook on June 15, 17 and 21.

Tamaki told media later told media the charges may be related to posts about India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent brief visit to New Zealand.

In June, he accused Modi of purging Christians in the South Asian nation.

"He [Modi] is currently purging India of all Christians and burning church buildings down," Tamaki had said in a video posted on social media.

"I think we should reciprocate in kind. Let's purge New Zealand of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims. And, while we're at it, if they're burning churches down, why don't we burn mosques and their temples down? Tit for tat."

The charges also said the posts were abusive and/or insulting and likely to excite hostility or ill-will against such individuals.

Tamaki told media that he had challenged religion, not race.

"They're trying to say it's racial, and I'm saying to them it never has been. I don't dislike or hate anybody.

"In all my 35, 40 years of ministry, it's about acceptance, it's about love, it's hope and faith."

Tamaki denied intentionally picking October 31 for a rally of his Destiny Church supporters in central Auckland to coincide with the city's annual Diwali Festival.

"We called the 31st of October well before I knew about the big Diwali event," he said.

"Christian prosecution around the world is on that weekend, so we choose that weekend to stand."

Supporters of Brian Tamaki gathered outside Manukau District Church on Monday. Photo: RNZ

Dozens of Tamaki's supporters gathered outside court on Monday, with some holding placards saying, "Free Speech on Trial".

Police summonsed Tamaki to appear in court on charges under section 131 of the Human Rights Act, which requires consent from the Solicitor-General to prosecute.

Anyone found guilty of committing an offence under the act is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months or to a fine not exceeding $7000.

Tamaki has been granted bail and was scheduled to reappear in January next year.

In June this year, police seized Takami's firearms after temporarily suspending his licence. They revoked his licence in August.