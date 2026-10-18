Noise control was warned Olivia Dean’s Auckland concert would run past its 11pm curfew after technical issues delayed the show at Western Springs Bowl.

Auckland Stadiums is yet to learn whether there will be any penalty imposed by Auckland Council.

The British singer-songwriter was playing to a crowd of more than 40,000 people at the revamped Western Springs Bowl as part of her Art of Loving Live tour, when technical issues forced her to leave the stage on Saturday night.

Despite initially telling fans she'd be back in just "two minutes", at 9.30pm a stage manager announced a monitor needed to be reset and the crew needed more time.

The concert resumed just after 10pm, with Dean apologising, saying despite the delay the show would not be cut short, before launching into a song. Fans started leaving the stadium about 11.30pm.

Auckland Stadiums director James Parkinson told RNZ's Morning Report programme on Monday the agency is discussing the ramifications of that with Auckland Council.

"Council has a process that it needs to work through. We'll cooperate fully with that process and see where that lands."

The break in the show was a “very unfortunate situation”.

"Olivia Dean when she first spoke to the crowd... spoke to how significant an evening it was for her. It was her largest crowd she'd performed to in a world sense. It was a world record Olivia Dean crowd.

"She was clearly committed to delivering the full show.”

The overrun meant some public transport services had ended by the time the concert finished.

Handsome Tours, the promoter of the concert, confirmed the issues were with the tour production and not the venue.

It said it wanted to send "enormous gratitude" to Auckland and the fans who went to Dean's show.

"The show was paused for a period of time, due to unforeseen technical issues,” a spokesperson said.

“We appreciate the diligent work of Olivia’s team, allowing the show to recommence as quickly as possible.

"This allowed Olivia Dean to complete her full set to the sold-out crowd. Thank you to all the patient fans who made this incredible night possible."

According to the New Zealand Herald, one nearby resident complained about the breach in curfew - but an attending officer at 11.28pm was "unable to detect any noise".

No further action was taken.

In a review of the concert, RNZ's Olivia Wilson said the Grammy-winning artist bounced back from the technical difficulties with ease.

"She handled the disruption so calmly and professionally," a fan named Annabelle said.

"Great sound, cool energy, cold night. Absolutely exhausted by the end due to the 40-minute break," another fan told RNZ.