Labour is pledging to implement the under-16 social media ban in its first 100 days and set up an online watchdog that can fine technology giants that break new rules.

If back in government after the November 7 general election, Labour says it will give people more control of their internet feed by platforms to allow users to choose between an algorithm-driven feed or posts only from accounts people follow.

The new rules would mean users could switch between those feeds at any time.

There would also be a new 'Digital Duty of Care' law that would require platforms to "identify risks and protect Kiwis from harmful content and addictive designs".

Any breaches of these new rules would be assessed by a news independent online regulator, which would have powers to "enforce safety standards, investigate harmful practices and take action against companies that break the rules'.

The new duty of care law would cover stronger protections for under-18s against harmful content, bullying and design features that encourage excessive use or damage self-esteem, the party says.

It would also have "stronger protections against deepfake abuse, including non-consensual sexual images, and powers to take down harmful nudify apps and sites".

Lastly the new law would cover responsibilities for companies and make platforms identify risks, detail what they're doing to keep people safe and fix the problems when things go wrong.

Chris Hipkins says big technology companies have too much power when it comes to New Zealanders' online experience. Photo: RNZ

The government introduced a bill to ban social media for under-16s in August but it did not have support from National's coalition partners New Zealand First or Act.

It was introduced so close to Parliament rising for the election that National's Christopher Luxon and Erica Stanford said it would not get its first reading this term.

Labour said it would support the bill at first reading to allow it to go to select committee but the Leader of the House, Louise Upston, made clear it would not go before the House as there was not enough time.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says big technology companies have too much power when it comes to New Zealanders' online experience.

"Social media is part of everyday life. It helps us stay connected, share ideas and keep in touch with the people we care about.

"At the same time, scams are becoming more sophisticated, fake images and videos are harder to spot, and a lot of parents are worried about what their children are seeing.

"Parents shouldn't have to take on big tech on their own."

Labour science, technology and innovation spokesperson Reuben Davidson said legislation implementing the social media ban would be passed in the first 100 days, "and we'll make it stronger at select committee with new privacy protections too".

"We'll join Australia in introducing a new 'Digital Duty of Care' law, putting the responsibility of stopping online harm - like bullying, content promoting eating disorders or self-harm, and deepfakes - more on big tech.”