A knife-wielding teenager has been arrested after threatening a security guard at a Dunedin mall, police say.

Senior Sergeant Iain Notman, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Golden Centre Mall just after 4pm on Friday.

The 15-year-old boy was asked to leave the mall by a security guard.

But the teenager instead stood in front of the guard and allegedly made threats towards him “whilst holding his hand inside his shoulder bag”, Snr Sgt Notman said on Monday.

“Another mall worker observed the youth with his hand on a knife… inside his bag.”

The teenager left the mall and was followed by security.

On his way out he became violent, “kicking the doors as he left”.

He was eventually located by police in Filleul St where he was arrested.

The teenager remained in police custody, Snr Sgt Notman said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz