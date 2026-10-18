Two men have been caught green-handed chopping up trees for firewood at an Oamaru property, police say.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson said the two Oamaru men were arrested for stealing firewood on Sunday night.

The 38-year-old and 34-year-old men, both from Oamaru, were caught in the act as they were cutting up trees they did not own, Sgt WIlkinson said.

The trees had already been cut down, he said.

The pair had about a trailer load before being arrested just before 7.30pm at a South Hill property, Sgt Wilkinson said.

Both men were due to appear in the Oamaru District Court on Wednesday, he said.