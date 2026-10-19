A Queenstown property once owned by the late Sir Sam Neill, has just been bought by another Hollywood actor — Aquaman star Jason Momoa.

Sir Sam gave the 4.92ha lifestyle property at 78 Mountain View Rd to his former wife Noriko Watana, and the Otago Daily Times understands Momoa had been renting it for some time before he bought it on September 12, for $15 million.

The sale reportedly fetched $3.5 million above its rating valuation, and ranks as the second-biggest Queenstown-Lakes residential sale of the year.

A property formerly owned by the late Sir Sam Neill has been bought by Jason Momoa for $15 million. Photo: RNZ

The Herald reported last year that the 47-year-old actor was house-hunting in Central Otago, raising speculation he may be planning a more permanent move to the region.

He told the Herald he first visited Queenstown about 25 years ago, and was immediately drawn to the area because it offered “everything I love to do”.

“I came here when I was about 20 years old, and when I landed there, Hawaii is home, but there’s never been anywhere in the world where I’ve ever felt more connected,” he said.

“I can’t really explain it. If it was my destiny, my ancestors . . . don’t know what it was, but the moment I stepped off that plane, I felt it, and I’ve always been drawn to it.”

Sightings of Momoa have been regular in the Queenstown-Lakes area in recent years.

In April, he was photographed playing music at Queenstown’s Upstairs @ The Bunker — a popular restaurant and bar, of which he is a shareholder.

In posts shared across late April and early May, the venue promoted Momoa as one of its DJs.

It is not known if there was an agent involved in Momoa’s deal, or if Momoa purchased the property through the Active Investor Plus scheme.

john.lewis@odt.co.nz