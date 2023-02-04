Contestant seriously injured in rodeo incident

St John Ambulance officers attend the scene of an incident at the Mad Bull Rodeo near Dunedin this afternoon. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A contestant in the Mad Bull Rodeo near Dunedin is in a serious condition following an incident this afternoon.

A spokesperson said St John was notified of the incident in Henley at 12.25pm and an ambulance was sent to the scene.

"We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition," the spokesperson said.

Property owner James Adam said the contestant, a male in his late teens, injured his arm after falling off a bull.

He did not see the incident occur, but understood the bull may have stood on his arm.