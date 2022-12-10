Controlled burn sparks call-out

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A controlled burn near Brighton has sent impressive plumes of smoke into the air this morning, prompting calls of alarm to the fire service.

The smoke was easily visible from central Dunedin.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received a 111 call at 10.11am reporting smoke on a hillside in the vicinity of Bush Reserve Rd.

"On investigation, this was found to be a controlled burn-off and no action was required of our crews."

She said eight crews were initially dispatched from Mosgiel, Brighton, Lookout Point, Waihola and Wakari; however, all but one were recalled before reaching the location.

The crew that continued to the site were there for less than five minutes.

Photo: Craig Baxter

- ODT Online