Covid closes ward at under-pressure Dunedin Hospital

A ward has been closed because of a Covid-19 exposure event as Dunedin Hospital grapples with high demand and staff illness.
Ward 3 Surgical C had been temporarily closed to visitors in response to the exposure event, a Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand spokesperson said.
"All necessary steps are being taken to ensure the exposure event is contained.
"This includes closely monitoring patients for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, testing patients, and ensuring our staff are well when they come to work."
The hospital was at high capacity because of a surge in presentations to the Emergency Department, an increase in Covid cases and staff illness, the spokesperson said.
Visiting Ward 3 Surgical C was available on compassionate grounds. Visitors can contact Dunedin Public Hospital (03 474 0999).
Ward 7A (Covid-19 ward) also had visitor restrictions, the spokesperson said.