Building on foundational work

PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Contractors were back to work on the Dunedin hospital site yesterday.

Pile capping for the new inpatient building was successfully completed in November last year.

Construction on the former Cadbury site had resumed in July last year before the seasonal holiday break.

One hundred and fifty-four pile caps were installed connecting 324 deep foundation piles.

The foundational phase has been completed and the project is progressing to the next stage of construction.

About 40 workers will be on site each day while substructure work is under way including forming a basement and ground-floor concrete slabs.

A steel structure is expected on the site in mid-2026.