Crash on Andy Bay roundabout closes lane

Photo: Google Maps

A crash on the roundabout joining Andersons Bay Rd, Portobello Rd and Musselburgh Rise in Dunedin has temporarily closed one lane of traffic this afternoon.



A police spokesman said the right-hand lane on Andersons Bay Rd, heading northwest, was blocked.

"We are waiting for the car to be cleared."

No one was injured in the crash, which happened about 12pm, and traffic was moving "but slowly", he said.