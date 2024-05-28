Crash driver nabbed by police after thumbing a lift

An intoxicated man who fled the scene of a crash near Allanton was picked up by police after he tried to flag down a passing motorist.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said when the man was seen walking along State Highway One at 8pm last night after abandoning his crashed vehicle.

The 38-year-old had been driving along Centre Rd when he lost control of the vehicle at the corner near the Outram turn-off.

He spun out and the car flipped into a nearby paddock, landing on its roof, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man then attempted to flag down a passing motorist on his way towards Allanton on foot.

The motorist was alarmed by the man’s apparently drunken state and called police,

When police found the man he underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 813mcg, over three times the legal limit, but he elected for bloods to be taken.

His licence was suspended for 28 days.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz